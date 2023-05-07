From ‘Puss Man’ to ‘Butt’-Touch Band Returns For Vincy Mas 2023

Touch and Knetik Monday T-Shirt Band

For Vincy Mas 2023, Touch Band, who ruled the soca scene through the late 1990s, returns to the streets of Kingstown, St. Vincent, with musical brilliance, showmanship, and engineering prowess unmatched by any other band on the island.

On Thursday, ‘Touch,’ which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024, announced a collaboration with Knetik to offer a T-Shirt Monday band that aspires to create a fusion of what Carnival Mondays were years ago and what they are today, but with solely live band music.

“We are back!” exclaimed Touch Band member Julius Williams during the launch event.

“Touch and Knetik are the only two functional bands in St. Vincent.” “Functional, experienced, recording bands—let me put it that way—that have some road-marathon-winning track record, so we are back!”

Knetik’s Olson “Arby” James is excited to be a part of this collaboration with Touch, noting that the band will provide the sound on the road.

James stated that the band is working hard to prepare for the event.

“We’ve been working relentlessly on this event.” “We have already begun our practice, we have already begun our discussion with respect to what we can deliver, and so Knetik is more than ready at this point and is in the process of ensuring that everything goes as planned,” James explained.

Julius Williams, Gideon James, Brian Alexander, Godfrey Dublin, Willis Williams, and Ifil Shortte make up the band.

On July 10, 2023, Touch and the Knetik band will hit the road.