From seed of conviction to self-sufficiency:10yrs of ZHTF

A Decade of Dignity: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund

Ten years ago, a seed was planted in the halls of our Parliament—a seed of conviction that no Vincentian should ever have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. As we mark the 10th Anniversary of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF), we reflect on a decade where the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to end hunger by 2030 found its most passionate expression right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A Historic Moment of Unity

The journey began with a rare and powerful moment of political synergy. I remember vividly the day I moved the Motion to establish the Parliamentary Front Against Hunger. In a true testament to the gravity of our mission, the Motion was seconded by the then-representative for North Leeward, Patel Matthews.

Guided by the mandate of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), we prioritized an all-inclusive, bi-partisan platform. We knew then that hunger does not recognize political colors, and our solution shouldn’t either. That foundation of unity has been the bedrock of our success.

A Hemispheric Model of Success

Over the last decade, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund has grown from a local initiative into a hemispheric model of excellence. Its success has been fueled by a unique blend of political will, private-sector partnership, and international cooperation:

Leading by Example: Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves set the tone early on by dedicating a month’s salary to the Fund, a gesture that signaled our national commitment.

Stakeholder Synergy: From telecommunication stakeholders to international agencies and friendly sovereign governments, the outpouring of support has been instrumental in scaling our impact.

Technical Excellence: Our technical officers have been the unsung heroes, working tirelessly to ensure that aid reaches thousands of our most vulnerable citizens with efficiency and care.

Building for the Future

Today, the Fund is in capable hands. Safiya Horne-Bique, the current head of the Fund, continues to build masterfully upon the strong foundation laid by her predecessors. Under her leadership, the vision remains sharp, and the mission remains urgent.

One of our most vital ongoing pursuits is the expansion of a robust backyard gardening program. By empowering Vincentians to grow their own food, we aren’t just providing a meal for a day; we are cultivating a culture of self-sufficiency and nutritional security that will last for generations. Agriculture Science well on the way to be taught in every secondary school, adopting classrooms and schools to assist students in need and the distribution of day-old chicks to reduce the importation of chicken are all bearing fruits. It is indeed a proud moment for all Vincentians. We must never forget the mantra, “A seed of conviction that no Vincentian should ever go to bed hungry”.

A Final Word of Commendation

As a former Minister of Agriculture, it brings immense pride to see how far we have come. I wish to personally commend the bi-partisan spirit that has sustained this program for ten years. To the staff, the donors, and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Congratulations on a decade of transforming lives.

The work continues, but the foundation is solid. Here to another ten years of growth, resilience, and a hunger-free nation.

Hon. Saboto Caesar Former Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour