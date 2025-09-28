From the UN, Venezuela Reaffirms Its Peace Mission in the Face of Imperial Siege

President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro offered his full support to Foreign Minister Yván Gil, following the latter’s forceful address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Bolivarian leader emphasized that the country is positioning itself as a constructive force, stating: “Venezuela has not been and will never be a threat. We will always be the hope in building a new humanity: without empires or blackmail, where peace prevails.”

Foreign Minister Gil denounced the “offensive of the North American Empire,” which has deployed “all forms of criminal aggression during this last decade against Venezuela to seize its natural resources and bring about regime change.”

Gil detailed the breadth of this siege, which ranges from “mercenary incursions” and an “attempted assassination using drones” to the most brutal “economic war,” expressed in the “1,042 sanctions criminally applied against our oil industry and the nation’s productive sectors.”

At the multilateral level, the Foreign Minister urged member countries to join in the “rescue of the United Nations system,” warning that the organization has fallen into a “dangerous decline that threatens its own destruction” in the face of hegemonic pressures.

President Maduro’s final message was a call for unity and resistance: “Today we have forged a powerful national union for a society of justice and equality. We will continue forward!”