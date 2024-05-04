Frontier Airlines expands southward with new flights to Trinidad

For years, Caribbean regional aviation has been a continual battle. Intra-regional carriers have come and gone, including the former American Eagle and LIAT. But an odd candidate is beginning to fill the void: Frontier.

The American carrier has secretly added a slew of new flights within the Caribbean from its expanding hub in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The newest one is Trinidad. Starting in July, Frontier will operate three weekly flights between San Juan and Port of Spain, Trinidad, with introductory rates as low as $29.

The new flights will begin on July 11, expanding Frontier’s Caribbean network from San Juan to include destinations such as Barbados, St Croix, St Thomas, and Cancun.

Most notably, the San Juan flights expand Frontier’s extensive network of flights from destinations around the mainland United States to San Juan.

“We are thrilled to add nonstop service between Puerto Rico and Trinidad as we rapidly expand our operations throughout the Caribbean,” said Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design at Frontier Airlines. “By offering so many low-cost travel options to and from San Juan, we are pleased to be a valuable partner in its vital and flourishing tourism industry.”

While it is unclear how long these pricing will remain in effect, they have the potential to transform regional aviation.