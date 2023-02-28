Frontier Airlines launches new flight from Denver, Colorado to Jamaica

The Denver-based airline said it is the only airline offering service between Denver and Montego Bay. Frontier is offering fares to Montego Bay as low at $179. The flight will be offered three times a week.

“As Denver’s hometown airline, we are proud to be celebrating a milestone as the only airline to connect the Mile High City with nonstop service to Jamaica,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial.

“With an extensive operation at [DIA] – that’s only growing larger – now is the perfect time to take advantage of convenient and affordable travel options thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’ Stunning Jamaican beaches are easier to reach than ever before with our new exclusive nonstop service to the island.”

“Montego Bay, Jamaica has a strong demand from Denver residents, and this new route will open new opportunities for our city,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Frontier Airlines will provide an affordable and convenient option to get to and from our community and this popular tropical destination.”