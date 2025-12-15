Frontier launches nonstop flights to Turks & Caicos

Frontier Airlines has launched new, affordable, nonstop flights to Providenciales (PLS), Turks and Caicos, from Atlanta (ATL) starting December 20, 2025.
The flights would weekly, making it easier for travelers to access the islands with budget-friendly options and connections through ATL.
This service is part of Frontier’s significant expansion into the Caribbean.
- Route: Atlanta (ATL) to Providenciales (PLS)
- Launch Date: December 20, 2025
- Frequency: Initially weekly, with plans for twice-weekly service.
- Benefit: Provides an affordable, direct link to the U.S. for residents and tourists, leveraging Atlanta’s major hub status.