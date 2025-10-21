FRS Express Des Iles new vessel expected by end of 2025

Official Statement – FRS Express Des Iles

For nearly 40 years, our company has consistently and reliably provided maritime services between the islands, often as the sole operator meeting the mobility needs of the population.

We have always fulfilled this mission with dedication, doing everything possible to ensure the best service despite technical constraints and the unpredictable nature of maritime transport.

During school holiday periods, in particular, we have responded to the growing demand for schedule flexibility and adapted our planning to meet the needs of the population.

Today, we are facing an exceptional situation. One of our vessels, which is 20 years old, has been immobilized for mandatory heavy maintenance work. Although this was scheduled, the execution time has been extended, forcing us to operate all our rotations with only two vessels for over a month to reply to the demand of transport for the population.

This temporary reorganization has placed a heavy operational burden on the remaining two units, leading to regrettable technical consequences:

On Friday, October 17, 2025, a serious breakdown occurred on one of these vessels, further reducing our operational capacity.

We are therefore compelled to temporarily modify the overall organization of our trips for the All-Saints’ holiday period.

We are doing everything in our power to maintain passenger transport during this high season period and remain committed to serving the population with the highest level of professionalism and care.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and extend our heartfelt thanks to our passengers and all stakeholders who have supported us over the years for their continued understanding and loyalty. Our teams are fully mobilized and working tirelessly to restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

We are also expecting the arrival of our additional vessel, TOPAZE EXPRESS, at the end of the year. This new unit will allow us to further improve our regularity and reliability, ensuring the continuity of connectivity between the islands.