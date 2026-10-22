Fuel at pumps down to $17.29 from Monday 26th

Starting Monday, October 26, 2026, new fuel prices will take effect across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, announced the changes today in the House of Assembly, noting adjustments are driven by global market conditions.

Here is the breakdown per gallon:

Gasoline: $17.29 (Down by $1.02!)

Diesel: $17.57 (Up by 4 cents)

Low-Sulfur Diesel: $17.73 (Up by 33 cents)

To help cushion the impact of volatile international oil markets, the Government is continuing critical relief measures:

50% Excise Tax Cut: The halving of excise taxes on gasoline and diesel—in place since May 2026—remains active to keep pump prices as low as possible.

Record Electricity Relief: In October alone, the government provided a record $798,591 monthly subsidy to VINLEC.

EC $3.9 Million Saved: Since May, this subsidy has absorbed costs that would have otherwise driven the electricity fuel surcharge past 92 cents per kWh.

Prime Minister Godwin Friday said the Government remains committed to using every tool available to shield citizens from global economic shocks while building toward a sustainable, renewable energy future.