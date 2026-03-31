Fuel, LPG Prices Drop In Barbados

Fuel and LPG Prices Drop Effective March 31

Barbadian consumers will see relief regarding their energy costs, as retail prices for gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are set to decrease effective midnight on Tuesday, March 31.

Fuel Price Adjustments Motorists will benefit from lower costs at the pump. Gasoline will decrease by six cents, bringing the new retail price to $3.73 per litre.

Diesel prices will see a 12-cent reduction, dropping to $3.15 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene remains unchanged at $1.53 per litre.

LPG Cylinder Prices Households utilizing liquefied petroleum gas will also experience updated pricing. The revised costs for LPG cylinders are as follows: