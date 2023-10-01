...
Sunday, October 1
Fuel prices go up at the pump in St Vincent (SVG)

Gasoline and diesel prices will rise in St. Vincent (SVG) starting October 2, 2023. The new prices were gazetted on September 29.

In areas 1-4, diesel will retail at $15.26, low-Sulphur diesel at $16.98, and gasoline at $17.06.

