Fuel surcharge could hit record 80¢ per kwh by June

Electricity Bills to Skyrocket

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has issued a stark warning to Vincentians regarding a looming spike in electricity bills, projecting that the fuel surcharge will hit an unprecedented 80 cents per kilowatt-hour by June.

Speaking on the economic challenges currently facing the country, Gonsalves outlined the alarming trajectory of utility costs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He revealed that the surcharge has already spiked by approximately 12 cents in the last billing cycle, reaching 67 cents per unit. According to his estimates, consumers will see the rate climb into the “early 70s” in May, before breaching the 80-cent mark for the very first time in June.

Gonsalves sharply criticised the current New Democratic Party (NDP) administration over its handling of the crisis. He accused the government of committing a “fraud” against the public, pointing out that the NDP had campaigned on promises to put a cap on the electricity surcharge and bring costs down.

While acknowledging that international factors specifically the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are driving up fuel costs globally, Gonsalves condemned the local government’s lethargic response.

He warned that the financial pain will not stop at electricity, noting that the soaring global prices will also soon impact liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), essential for household cooking.