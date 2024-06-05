Full Military Funeral for SVG Police Corporal Vandy Bruce

FUNERAL SERVICE FOR THE LATE, VANDY BRUCE, CORPORAL OF POLICE #118

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to notify the general public that the funeral service of the late, Vandy Bruce, Corporal of Police #118 will take place on Sunday 9 June 2024 at the Lauders Deliverance Baptiste Church.

The deceased will be accorded a full military funeral. Viewing of the body and tributes will commence at 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at noon (midday). The interment will take place at the MC Fun Cemetery. Superintendent of Police, Mr. Joel James will command the parade with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr, Nigel Butcher as Adjutant.

The Late Corporal Bruce died tragically on Sunday 26 May 2024. He was driving along the Hopewell Public Road on his way home when his vehicle went over a bridge and landed in the river below. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post-mortem examination of the deceased revealed that he died as a result of Multiple Trauma due to Motor Vehicle Accident and Cardiac Tamponade.

The Late Corporal Bruce loyally served the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a member of the constabulary for over thirty-two (32) years. He was enlisted on February 12, 1992. He was a fearless and dedicated police officer. His dedication to duty was unquestionable. He was a well-rounded and experienced officer who worked at several police stations and units across the police force, including Beat and Patrol, Narcotics Unit, and Special Services Unit. Rapid Response Unit, Mesopotamia, Calliaqua, Vermont, Layou, Barrouallie, Spring Village and the Chateaubelair Police Stations. His last deployment was at the Port Police Security Unit.

The Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Enville Williams and all other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extend heartfelt condolences to the widow, children, family, friends, and colleagues of the Late Corporal Vandy Bruce during this difficult time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.