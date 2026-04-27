Fully funded MEXT scholarship to study in Japan

The Embassy of Japan has officially announced that applications are now open for the 2027 Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Scholarship Program. This Japanese Government-funded initiative provides outstanding international students with the opportunity to pursue higher education in Japan, aiming to foster global talent and promote international exchange.

The program is currently accepting applications from highly motivated individuals who are seeking to pursue a Master’s degree or higher.

Comprehensive Financial Support One of the most attractive features of the MEXT Scholarship is its comprehensive financial coverage. Successful applicants will be fully supported during their studies, receiving:

Coverage of all entrance examination fees, admission fees, and tuition fees.

A monthly stipend to assist with living expenses.

Round-trip airfare between the student’s home country and Japan.

A Legacy of Regional Success The scholarship offers an excellent pathway for ambitious students to achieve academic success and contribute to international relations. The program has a history of supporting outstanding scholars from the region, including:

Ms. Bridget Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), who went to Kyoto University as a 2025 MEXT Scholarship Student.

Mr. Brandon Tulsie (Guyana), who attended the Shibaura Institute of Technology as a 2024 MEXT Scholarship Student.

Ms. Darey Ann-Louisville (Suriname), who attended Tokyo University as a 2022 MEXT Scholarship Student.

Application Deadline and Procedures Prospective students must ensure their applications are submitted before the strict deadline of June 1, 2026. The Embassy notes that no extensions will be granted.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website (https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html) or scan the QR code on the official flyer to review the full eligibility requirements and application procedures.