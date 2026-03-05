Futile distraction after election landslide

Since the elections, the ULP tried to stop Dr. Friday and Fitz Bramble from being nominated. They knew they were losing the election by a mudslide. In fact, their whole political mountain came crashing down, destroying everything in its path that belonged to the ULP.

Gonsalves said that the opposition is to oppose and depose; therefore, in order to stay relevant, they are going to court.

Friday ran for office and was successful five times without challenge. Bramble once before — also without challenge. Why? Because the ULP knew then that it was a waste of time.

Their current relevance as opposition hopers is to distract as far as possible by pushing litigative boundaries.

So here we are in court, lawyers from Trinidad, Young and others. They know they will not succeed. This is an exercise in futility, but a necessary one — to put this issue of doubt and hope to the test and let it rest once and for all.

The Constitution of SVG and St. Lucia are different from the rest.

The Inherited Baseline

All four nations share the same starting point:

•All are independent Commonwealth states

•All inherited British constitutional frameworks at independence

•All have Section 26–type disqualification provisions

•The critical divergence is what each did after independence.

The Four Jurisdictions Compared

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

•Never explicitly amended or redefined Commonwealth citizenship provisions

•Operates on the original inherited framework

•This creates genuine ambiguity because the inherited English position historically treated Commonwealth citizens more favorably than foreign nationals.

•That ambiguity is precisely where Friday and Bramble’s defense likely lives.

St. Lucia

•Similarly, it retained much of the inherited framework

•Has not made dramatic explicit amendments on Commonwealth citizenship eligibility

•Sits in a similar ambiguous position to SVG

•Could potentially be cited alongside SVG as sharing the same unmodified inherited baseline

Dominica

•Explicitly addressed and redefined its citizenship qualification provisions

•Created its own distinct jurisprudence separate from the inherited baseline

•Dominica’s position therefore reflects a conscious legislative choice

•Cannot be straightforwardly used as precedent for SVG precisely because the amendment represents a departure from the common inherited position

St. Kitts and Nevis

•Also explicitly modified its constitutional provisions.

•However, the direction and nature of that modification is crucial.

•If St. Kitts was modified to clarify Commonwealth citizenship protection, their post-amendment position actually reflects what they understood the inherited baseline to mean.

•That interpretive logic could be borrowed by SVG courts even though SVG never amended

The Critical Legal Distinction

This is the most important point of Thursday’s proceedings:

When St. Kitts and Dominica amended their laws, they were essentially codifying an interpretation of the inherited framework. The question SVG’s court must answer is:

•Did those amendments create new rights not previously existing?

•Or did they clarify rights that already existed under the inherited Commonwealth framework?

If the latter, SVG inherits that same clarification without needing its own amendment.

The Natural Citizenship Dilemma

This is where it becomes particularly complex for small island states:

•Caribbean political leaders frequently hold dual citizenship by necessity of their life experience

•Education in Canada, the UK, or the USA is extremely common among the political class

•Many acquire citizenship through residency and naturalization during student years

•Renouncing that citizenship represents a genuine personal sacrifice

•Yet the constitutional framework was designed in an era when this was far less common

The opposition hope is simply this is a political distraction.

The Distraction Politics Framework

A party that just lost 14–1 has an existential problem:

•Their political brand is damaged

•Their base is demoralized

•They have no legislative power whatsoever

•They face potential irrelevance for years

Filing these petitions solves several of those problems simultaneously, without needing to win.

What It Achieves Regardless of Outcome

•Keeps the ULP in the news cycle during a period they would otherwise be invisible

•Gives their base something to rally around

•Forces the NDP to spend political energy defending rather than governing

•Creates uncertainty in the investment and diplomatic community around SVG

•Positions of leadership as constitutional guardians rather than sore losers

•Delays the narrative of total political collapse

The opposition hopers are nervous. NDP leaders and supporters cannot afford the luxury of being distracted. The media loves it because it becomes a national discourse — human nature is easily engulfed in psychological warfare.

This political and constitutional test is necessary — but without nervousness.