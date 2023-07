Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd has been crowned Calypso Monarch for the year 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Nedd who was crowned inside VC3 studios due to rain, is also Queen of Calypso for 2023. “The Price of Neglect” was her winning song.

Shena Collis came in second, with “Beat Yo Bad with Calypso.”

Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Caesar came in third with “We Outside.”

Shaunelle McKenzie came in fourth, with “Who to Blame?”