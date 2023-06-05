Fyah Empress crowned St Vincent’s Queen of Calypso 2023

Lornett ‘Fyah Empress’ Nedd is the Vincy Queen of Calypso 2023. She sang her song “Price of Neglect,” which was about children’s difficulties.

Nedd thanked everyone who believed in her from the beginning in a Facebook post, adding that this is just the beginning.

She mentioned her Trinidad and Tobago-born writer Christophe Grant during an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), who Nedd says wrote for her for the first time this year.

Fya Empress won the 2012 Road March title, the 2013 Ragga Soca Monarch, and the 2017 Vincy Calypso Monarch.

Russels Auditorium hosted the Queen of Calypso 2023 competition on Saturday night. Shaunelle McKenzie took third place, followed by Nubian Empress in second.