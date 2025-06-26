Jamaican reggae artist FyaVerse has reportedly been detained in Paramaribo following an altercation at Club Manilla, a popular nightlife spot in the heart of Suriname’s capital.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning and involved a dispute between members of FyaVerse’s entourage and a local event promoter. Tensions are said to have escalated during a heated exchange, allegedly related to performance arrangements, which ultimately led to a physical confrontation.

Witnesses claim the situation intensified rapidly, drawing the attention of club security and eventually local authorities. FyaVerse, whose real name is Fabian Wayne Edwards, was among those taken into custody following the incident.

The artist had arrived in Suriname just a week prior as part of a promotional run ahead of his scheduled appearance at the AMP’D UP! concert event, set to take place this coming weekend. The showcase has drawn attention from regional media and fans eager to see international talent grace the Paramaribo stage.

Sources close to the situation suggest that FyaVerse may not have been directly involved in the initial confrontation but was present at the time and was detained along with members of his team. No official statement has been released by the artist or his management.

FyaVerse has been gaining international momentum, especially since the release of his debut album Rak Di Wrld and the breakout success of his single “To My Island”, which recently surpassed one million streams across digital platforms.

It remains unclear how the incident will impact his scheduled performance at AMP’D UP!, and no announcement has been made by event organizers at this time.