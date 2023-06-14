Garifuna Council wants Greiggs Heritage Festival in national tourism package

The Greiggs Garifuna Council stated that it will continue to endeavor to incorporate the Greiggs Heritage Festival on tours as part of this country’s tourism package.

In an interview with state-owned NBC radio, Council President John Nero stated that while the Council presently hosts their celebration for five days leading up to National Heroes Day during the month of March, they intend to extend it for the full month.

He stated that this will ensure that youths in the community may find meaningful work, particularly in the promotion of indigenous livelihood skills.

Nero stated that the Greiggs Community Council has been meeting and discussing strategies to contact tourism stakeholders for collaborations that will benefit future generations in the Greiggs community.

The Greiggs Heritage Festival returned to the Greiggs Central Playhouse on Tuesday, March 14, National Heroes Day, after a two-year absence.

The festival, organized by the Greiggs Garifuna Council, drew a big crowd and marked the finale of five days of events in the village.

Speaking at the event on March 14, Nero noted that given the Festival’s potential and the determination of the Greiggs Garifuna Council members, he is certain the Council is ready to spearhead an increase in the number of days the Festival is held.

Greiggs is northeast of Richland Park and northwest of Biabou.