St Vincent (SVG) registered its 20th homicide on Tuesday, with the killing of a security officer at the School for Children with Special Needs in the capital, Kingstown.

Garry Glasgow’s body was discovered on the school grounds with his neck cut, law enforcement told St Vincent Times.

Glasgow is purportedly 46 years old.

The homicide comes as authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred on June 16, 2024, in a bar in Murray’s Village, killing one person and injuring two more.