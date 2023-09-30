Charles McIntosh Shot & Killed in Arnos Vale

Gas Station Supervisor Shot, Killed In Arnos Vale.

On Friday night, St Vincent (SVG) registered its 41st murder of 2023.

Police in St Vincent (SVG) are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that has resulted in the death of Charles Mc Intosh, a 74-year-old Supervisor of Arnos Vale, which occurred on Friday, September 29, 2023, about 10:40 p.m. at Arnos Vale.

Preliminary information revealed that the deceased was the Supervisor at SOL Gas Station in Arnos Vale.

After the gas station was closed, he was walking along the Arnos Vale Public Road towards his home which is close by. On reaching his driveway, an unknown assailant exited from a car and shot him about his body.

McIntosh was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) responded and processed the crime scene.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is encouraged to call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.