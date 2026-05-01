Gaston Browne secures 4th term in Antigua general election

Following a decisive victory at the polls on Thursday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne addressed his supporters with a message of gratitude, humility, and renewed determination as he embarks on his fourth consecutive term.

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) secured what is being described as a resounding mandate, with early projections indicating the party won approximately 15 out of the 17 available seats. Browne thanked the voters for standing by his leadership through years of criticism, declaring that the public had “seen through the noise” and rejected attempts to discredit his government.

Despite the landslide win, Browne was careful to measure his tone, noting that the outcome is “not a moment of triumph” but rather a profound responsibility. “I receive it as a blessing,” he told the crowd, pledging to “work harder” and “serve even more faithfully” to better the lives of all citizens.

Central to his address was a stern commitment to government accountability. “The trust of the people is sacred… and it will not be abused,” Browne stated, warning that his ministers will be expected to uphold this same standard of integrity. Reinforcing the weight of his office, he invoked the biblical reminder that “to whom much is given, much is required”.

Turning to his upcoming term, the Prime Minister outlined a robust development agenda focused on economic expansion and continued investments in infrastructure, housing, and healthcare. He strongly emphasized inclusive governance, promising that citizens would not be left behind based on their political affiliations.

Internationally, Browne pledged that the nation will continue to “stand tall” by strengthening its voice in global affairs and advocating for climate justice, global equity, and the interests of small island states.