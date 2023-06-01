Gaston Browne’s “compassionate” statement is slammed by union

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Trade Union (ABWTU) has charged the administration of “contempt and disregard” towards workers.

The charge comes after Prime Minister Gaston Browne urged former employees of LIAT (1974), a cash-strapped regional airline, to accept his administration’s humane offer.

Browne has also accused the union of politicizing the situation.

“The union…continues to play politics, they are driven by politics, and they are well aware that the government does not owe the staff of LIAT, and what they need to do now is put some pressure on the union to accept the 32%,” Browne stated on a radio show.

According to the ABWTU, Prime Minister Browne demonstrated “a most despicable display of arrogance and condescending rhetoric in his continued attempt to bully and silence the cries of the workers of LIAT(1974) Limited” in his broadcast.

The ABWTU’s general secretary, David Massiah, said he wanted to make Prime Minister Browne “abundantly clear” that the union “will not rest until the workers of LIAT receive just compensation for the termination of their services.”

He also stated that the union was making a “solemn promise” to the former employees that “with their unwavering support, we will pursue this matter with the full weight of our resources to secure a fair and reasonable settlement.”

The government of Antigua and Barbuda initially offered the workers a 50% compassionate payment, but more than 90% of the workers refused the offer.

Browne, who is also the finance minister, has previously stated that regional governments “have a moral obligation” to address the issue of severance pay to former employees, despite the fact that two shareholder governments have compensated their citizens.

Barbados and St. Lucia have both announced a payment scheme for LIAT employees on their respective islands, but Browne has stated that his administration is no longer willing to meet bilaterally with local trade unions to discuss the issue and that efforts should be made to include the airline’s other shareholder governments.

Former LIAT employees, including pilots, have been demanding millions of dollars in severance and other benefits (one EC dollar equals US$0.37 cents).

In 2021, the government of Antigua and Barbuda offered two million Euros to cover a portion of the financial component of the compassionate compensation to former LIAT employees here.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the principal shareholders of the Antigua-based airline, which entered administration in July 2020 due to growing debt and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Browne informed radio listeners that his government’s humane offer to employees would not be extended indefinitely.

“As I always say and will continue to say, we reserve the right to change our position.” So, for example, if we decide a month from now that we don’t want to pay anything, we reserve the right to do so. I’m not saying we’re doing it, but we deserve it, and no one should regard it as a hard option.

“How long are we going to hold out on this offer if we offer you 32%…and this would have happened about a year and a half ago?” As Prime Minister, I and my team…have a governance obligation to the entire nation, not to a group of persons referred to as LIAT workers or ex workers.

The ABWTU, on the other hand, said that much of Prime Minister Browne’s remarks were designed to create confusion and fear among former workers.

While the government has boasted about not being legally bound to pay workers’ compensation, he said, “we wish to remind him that there is no escaping the fact that this government, as a shareholder in LIAT (1974) Limited, has a moral, if not total legal obligation to reach a reasonable settlement with the LIAT (1974) workers.”

The union said it is renewing its demand for a full severance package, including cash and bonds and shares in any future rebirth of the airline.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union is also deeply concerned about the management of LIAT (1974) Limited.” This process has been shrouded in secrecy and appears to be ongoing indefinitely. This is unacceptable, according to the union.

LIAT (1974) Limited, situated in Antigua, entered administration in July 2020 as a result of growing debt and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Source : CMC