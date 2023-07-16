Gastroenteritis cases in Saint Lucia on the rise

In its routine monitoring of disease patterns, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has seen an increase in the number of gastroenteritis cases.

In comparison to the previous week, there has been a 6% increase in instances over the last week.

The bulk of those afflicted are adults who have sought medical assistance primarily at the emergency departments of both the OKEU and St. Jude Hospital.

Acute gastroenteritis is a stomach and intestine inflammation caused by viruses, germs, parasites, chemicals, or drugs.

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, fever, headache, or muscle aches are all symptoms of gastroenteritis. Investigations into the affected individuals found that the symptoms began suddenly and lasted between 5 and 7 days.

The majority of cases have been treated with symptomatic treatment, however hospitalizations have been reported, particularly in young children who are more prone to dehydration and complications.

In stool samples collected so far, viruses and bacteria have both been isolated as causal agents.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Senior Citizens Affairs