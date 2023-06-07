GCAHC highlights St Vincent during Caribbean Heritage Month in Atlanta

Georgia Caribbean American Heritage Coalition highlights St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Atlanta City Hall

The Georgia Caribbean American Heritage Coalition (GCAHC) held a Caribbean Heritage Month celebration in Atlanta City Hall, and it was a memorable occasion. The event, which focused on St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was a great success, owing to the hard work and devotion of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Georgia (SVGGA) team.

The spotlight began with the entry of the group’s executive members and Her Excellency Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist to Skarpyon’s song “Never Forget” and scenes from SVG playing on the screen. Mr. Malakai Sparrow and Miss Aundreya King-DeFreitas, SVGGA Youth Ambassadors, led the procession.

Mrs. Shanelle DeFreitas Doret, Vice President (VP) of Business Development, sang an amazing version of the national anthem. Following that, Ms. Natasha Shallow, President, gave a brief background of the organization and introduced the executive staff. Dr. Glenna Brewster Glasgow, VP, then took the stage and read an original poem titled “Ah Going Home” while dressed in a cultural gown custom-designed by Vincentian designer Lisa Cordice of Poshelle. Mrs. Natara Williams, VP of Outreach and Community Engagement, prepared a gorgeous slide show of scenes from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to accompany the poem.

Ms. Marilyn Smart, Administrative Assistant, then introduced Her Excellency Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist, who arrived with congratulations from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Ambassador Gilchrist also presented an update on the post-volcano situation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The audience was appreciative for the update on the situation in the Caribbean country and welcomed the presence of the Ambassador.

Mrs. Natara Williams concluded the focus by introducing Vincy Cultural Ambassador, Mr. Shem ‘Skarpyon’ Williams. Skarpyon wowed the audience with his interesting and amusing performance, leaving them wanting more.

The event was an excellent opportunity for guests to learn more about the Caribbean country and its people. The event was free and open to the public, with visitors enjoying an evening of food, music, and cultural acts.

Every year in June, Caribbean Heritage Month is observed to honor the contributions of people of Caribbean descent to the United States. The Georgia Caribbean American Heritage Coalition is dedicated to promoting Caribbean culture and heritage in Georgia, and the spotlight on St. Vincent and the Grenadines was a shining example of the wonderful work that the GCAHC conducts to promote the different cultures of the Caribbean.

The SVGGA executive board expresses gratitude to GCAHA for the chance to highlight St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They also express gratitude to Her Excellency Ambassador Lou-Anne Gilchrist, Ms. Lala London, and Cultural Ambassador Shern “Skarpyon” Williams for taking part in the spotlight, as well as Vincentian designer Lisa Cordice of Poshelle for creating the cultural garment. Mr. Richard MacLeish of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Office in the United States for supplying promotional goods on SVG, including goodie bags, which were greatly appreciated by the attendees.

Concerning SVGGA

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Georgia (SVGGA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting the Vincentian diaspora in Georgia and promoting access to resources for Vincentians in Georgia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, with a focus on youth, women, and vulnerable populations.