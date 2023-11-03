GCCI laments ‘profound disappointment’ with Guyana Blackouts

Georgetown Electricity Blackouts

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed its “profound disappointment with the continued state of power outages in Guyana.”

In a statement today, the chamber said ongoing power outages have had a significant negative impact on the productivity and profitability of businesses, and is hindering the country’s economic growth and investment prospects.

GCCI said it would support investments in sustainable energy projects such as the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project, the Gas to Energy Project, and solar farms.

However, the chamber has called on the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) and the Government of Guyana to take immediate action to address the current generation shortfall.

“The Chamber is also of the view that better forecasting, planning and investments into the energy sector will profoundly mitigate this bugbear on the life of the Guyanese people. Power outages have been decades-long feature of life in Guyana and, it is the hope of the Chamber of Commerce that this does not translate into life in our newfound status as a rapidly emerging economy,” GCCI said.