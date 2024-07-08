Close Menu
    GECCU Appoints Maxine Richards-Johnney as New CEO

    Mrs. Maxine Richards-Johnney

    The Board of Directors of the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Maxine Richards-Johnney as the Credit Union’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 13, 2024.

    Mrs. Richards-Johnney’s appointment follows an extensive recruitment and selection process aided by the local Human Resource consultant firms of MA HR Solutions and Joachim and Associates.

    During this process, local, regional and international candidates were considered and interviewed.

    Mrs. Richards-Johnney joined the staff of GECCU in November 2002 as the Accountant and has been an invaluable contributor to the Credit Union’s growth and development over the last two (2) decades.

    She holds a Master in Finance and Investment from the London School of Business and Finance and is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (FCCA).

