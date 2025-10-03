GECCU donates recreational benches to UWI Global Campus

A partnership between The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines (UWI GC SVG) and the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GECCU), has ensured that the green space on the campus is more comfortable.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, GECCU Marketing and Communication Manager Mrs. Danny-Lee Francis, officially presented four (4) wooden benches and three (3) tables with attached benches, which were branded with both GECCU and UWI Global Campus messaging.

Francis explained that the previous seating which were there for some time, needed replacement. She stated that GECCU saw the need to exercise its social responsibility to have these items donated.

The GECCU Marketing and Communication Manager expounded, “We saw the need for more quality seating and we provided 100% greenheart wood furnishing. This is our way giving persons more comfort and showing them, they are appreciated.”

Francis said that as the largest credit union in the country, the branding on the benches and tables would remind persons that financing is available for their university studies and other initiatives.

With a climate friendly vision, The GECCU executive described the area at The UWI Global Campus SVG as a “oasis”. She highlighted, the need for more “green spaces” – particularly in Kingstown where persons can sit, eat lunch, engage with their study partners or just relax.”

The UWI Global Campus Head of Site, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett expressed gratitude for the donation, “We are grateful to GECCU for choosing to make a difference through its donation to our institution and helping us make a positive impact on the community including our students which we serve.”

Dr. Noel-McBarnett mentioned that there was strategic branding, by both GECCU and The UWI Global Campus to remind persons of the ways that these two institutions can improve lives. The Head of Site also called on those utilising the facilities to take good care of donated furnishings.