GECCU joins forces for Diamond beach revitalization

Generation Restoration: Tree Planting Initiative at Diamond Beach

In celebration of World Environment Day 2025 on Thursday June 5, 2025, GECCU Ltd. is collaborating with Soroptimist International SVG, the Sustainable Development Unit, and the GEF 7 – SVG Coastal and Marine Ecosystems Management Strengthening Project to make a positive impact at Diamond Beach.

This initiative actively prioritizes the planting of sea grapes and another fibrous-rooted plant to effectively stabilize the coastline in Diamond. It reinforces our collective commitment to environmental stewardship, addressing climate change, and preserving our local ecosystems.

An interactive community consultation leading up to the planting event will be held on Tuesday June 3, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. in the Diamond community . This will be an opportunity for residents to contribute ideas, share their thoughts, and help shape the tree-planting project. GECCU proudly joins forces with this dynamic group of stakeholders to deeply embed Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into this impactful initiative.

We encourage individuals, families, businesses, and churches to come together and participate in this vital conversation. Your feedback will be invaluable in ensuring the program’s success. Let’s unite as a community, enhance our shared sense of belonging, and take responsibility for the environment.

Together, we can make a difference!