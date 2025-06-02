16 Agri-Businesses Receive Grants to Boost Sustainable Agriculture in SVG

Sixteen agri-businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been awarded microgrants under the Global Environment Fund (GEF) Agricultural Micro-Enterprise Post-Production (AMEPP) Small Grants Programme – an important step towards advancing sustainable agriculture and environmental resilience. Funded by GEF and executed in strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Ridge to Reef Project and the Ministry of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines — this initiative is designed to enhance biodiversity, strengthen ecosystem services, and promote sustainable agricultural land management practices.

With a targeted focus on addressing the impact of unsustainable land use and fisheries practices, the AMEPP programme is set to drive measurable environmental benefits while simultaneously stimulating economic growth. The selected grantees will implement projects aimed at business expansion, income generation, employment creation, and improved livelihood resilience — critical components in fortifying the nation’s agricultural sector against climate challenges.

There was very robust interest in accessing the microgrants, with over 200 agri-businesses making submissions. Ultimately, 16 applicants successfully met the rigorous evaluation criteria and were selected to receive the grant funding. The chosen projects were assessed based on their potential to spark new business opportunities, particularly for women and youth, create employment, generate sustainable revenue, reduce environmental footprints, and leverage co-financing from key partners.

The 16 Awardees Leading the Charge for Sustainable Agriculture:

Madeira Valley Heritage Forest Park Innovative Food Alliance Gifted Hands Agri and Consulting Bequia Culinary Mushroom Farm CHEF MicroFarm Vincy Teas and Gluten free flours Union Food Processing We Are Mayreau SVG Horticultural Society Serenity Dive Inc. Bush Bar Bu-te-ful Plants Topical Dried Novelties Ricardo Primus Jazzy’s All Natural Kae’s Farm

Among the recipients, five are women-led enterprises, underscoring the programme’s commitment to gender equity and community empowerment — both crucial pillars for sustainable development.

Building Capacity and Forging Connections

As part of the programme, grant recipients will participate in a two-day capacity-building training designed to optimize their business operations and elevate their impact. Additionally, these agri-entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations at an upcoming Business-to-Business Agricultural Innovators Forum—a platform tailored to foster networking, unlock investment opportunities, and catalyze growth in the sector.