Gems of SVG launches celebrating stories of the island

A new locally inspired souvenir brand, Gems of SVG, officially launches today, 20 October 2026, introducing a distinctive collection of keepsakes that celebrates the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and unique identity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Guided by the tagline “Souvenirs That Tell Our Story,” Gems of SVG was established to transform familiar landmarks, cultural traditions, national symbols and treasured Vincentian experiences into meaningful, collectible souvenirs for residents, visitors and Vincentians living abroad.

The inaugural collection features 21 individually designed fridge magnets, alongside a national flag lapel pin and other souvenir products inspired by the nation’s history, people, landscapes and traditions.

From the commanding presence of Fort Charlotte and the majestic La Soufrière volcano to the pristine waters of the Tobago Cays, the collection captures some of the country’s most recognizable attractions. Other designs pay tribute to National Hero Chief Joseph Chatoyer, the iconic Vincy Parrot, traditional Vincentian foods, the Nine Mornings celebration, historic Kingstown architecture and the distinctive character of the Grenadines.

Each design has been thoughtfully developed to evoke a sense of place, belonging and cultural connection.

“Gems of SVG was born out of a simple belief: our stories deserve to be remembered, celebrated and shared. We wanted to create souvenirs that go beyond being decorative items—keepsakes that spark memories, encourage conversations and allow people to carry a little piece of St. Vincent and the Grenadines wherever they go,” said a representative of Gems of SVG.

The brand also seeks to contribute to the development of the local creative economy by demonstrating how Vincentian history, heritage and artistic expression can be translated into marketable cultural products.

With tourism continuing to create opportunities for local entrepreneurship, Gems of SVG aims to strengthen the range of culturally relevant souvenirs available to visitors while providing Vincentians at home and throughout the diaspora with meaningful expressions of national pride.

Retail Locations and Ordering

Gems of SVG products will be available at the following retail locations as of Oct 23rd:

Common Ground SVG — Cruise Ship Terminal, Kingstown.

Triple J SVG — Ground Floor, St. Hill Building, Kingstown.

Customers may also explore the collection and place orders through the brand’s website and social media platforms.

The launch marks the beginning of a growing collection designed to celebrate the many dimensions of Vincentian life, with opportunities for future product development, collaborations and expanded retail distribution.

“Whether you are visiting our shores for the first time, returning home after many years, or simply proud to be Vincy, we want every Gem to remind you that our small islands have extraordinary stories worth sharing.”

Gems of SVG invites the public, tourism stakeholders, retailers and members of the Vincentian diaspora to discover the collection, support the brand and become part of its journey.

Gems of SVG — Souvenirs That Tell Our Story.