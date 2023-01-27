Gendarmerie General reaffirms support of the French to St Lucia

French Ambassador H.E Francis Etienne and General William Vaquette led a delegation of Gendarmerie officials to Saint Lucia on January 27, 2023.

The French delegation met with Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre to reaffirm their commitment to providing continued support to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Ambassador Etienne, General Vaquette and the Gendarmerie delegation also delivered a quantity of forensic consumables to help improve testing capacity at the Saint Lucia Forensic Science Laboratory.