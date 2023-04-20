Gender responsiveness workshop held in SVG

A Gender Responsiveness Workshop was convened at the Basic Needs Trust Fund Conference Room earlier this week.

The main objective of the workshop was to understand gender data, which would allow for greater equity (fairness and justice) in the distribution of opportunities along various value chains within the parameters of the project.

This workshop forms part of two (2) ongoing projects, The Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Conserving Biodiversity and Reducing Land Degradation Using a Ridge to Reef Approach and The United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

The Workshop was chaired by Makini Barrow, Project Coordinator and facilitated by Camilla Landini, Gender Specialist.