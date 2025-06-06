Georgetown man charged for touching woman vagina

Labourer Charged with Indecent Assault

On June 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Raju Richards, a 42-year-old Labourer of Georgetown, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused indecently assaulted a 34-year-old Cashier of Colonarie by touching her buttocks and vagina with his hands.

Richards appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 6,2025.

He was not allowed to plea, but the Magistrate ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation at the Mental Health Center for fourteen days.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for June 23, 2025.