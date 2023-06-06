Georgetown man strikes 60-year old female farmer with piece of pipe

FARMER INFLICTS GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM ON A 60-YEAR-OLD FARMER

On 02.06.23, Police arrested and charged Andell Spring, 32 years old Farmer of Georgetown for unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 60-year-old Farmer of Georgetown by striking her on her right eye with a piece of pipe at Georgetown at about 6:30 p.m. on 31.05.23.

The accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court on Monday, June 5, 2023, and pleaded not guilty. A bail of $3000.00 was granted with one surety.

He was ordered not to contact the virtual complainant and the matter was adjourned and transferred to June 12, 2023, at the Serious Offences Court.

Source : RSVGPF