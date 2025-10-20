Georgetown Resident Charged for multiple counts of Theft

On October 17, 2025, police arrested and charged Orrif Smith, a 29-year-old Resident of Georgetown, with Multiple Counts of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole $32,852.00 ECC in cash and one (1) blue Republic Bank Debit Card valued at $25.00 ECC – the property of an 85-year-old Glasscutter of Carriacou, Grenada.

The offences were committed in Georgetown between September 11, 2025 and September 30, 2025 respectively.

Smith Appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 20, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charges. He was remanded in custody until October 22, 2025, for facts and sentencing.