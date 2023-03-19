The St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) government will officially open the Georgetown Smart Health Centre on March 19, 2023.

The smart health center is located on the same site as the Georgetown Smart Hospital and the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Chili Village, Georgetown.

The Georgetown Health Centre is the last of seven healthcare facilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to be fully retrofitted as part of the Smart Healthcare Facilities in the Caribbean project to make them safer, greener, and more resistant to natural disasters and climate change.

Contractor Irvine Interior & Construction Inc. started the work on March 1, 2022.

The project is funded by UKaid through its Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in the Caribbean and implemented by PAHO in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment.