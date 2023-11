Man stabbed to death in Georgetown, St Vincent

The St Vincent Times understands that police in Georgetown are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing incident that resulted in the death of one man.

The St Vincent Times understands from reports that the stabbing incident occurred sometime around 6.45 p.m. in the North Eastern town.

Police have not yet released any details on the latest killing, which has now taken the island’s murder toll to 49.

We will update.