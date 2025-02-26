German National Drowns at Mt Wynne Beach

German National Petra Ortlepp, 58, drowns at Mt. Wynne Beach St Vincent on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The authorities in St. Vincent is currently looking into the details regarding the unfortunate drowning of Petra Ortlepp, a 58-year-old citizen of Germany, which occurred at Mt. Wynne Beach on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Reports indicate that Ortlepp was enjoying a swim with friends around midday when they noticed her floating face down in the water. The attempts to restore her were not fruitful.

Upon the arrival of medical personnel at the scene, they assessed the situation and determined that she had passed away, subsequently authorising the removal of the body.

A postmortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the precise cause of death.

The investigations are currently in progress. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who are navigating this challenging period.