National Get Ready for the NLA Nine Mornings Launch December 1st Last updated: November 22, 2024 - 10:34 AM Times Staff Published November 22, 2024 The NLA Nine Mornings Parade & Launch will take place on Sunday, December 1st, 2024 at Heritage Square from 6:00 PM. Enjoy fun segments such as kids' gift giveaways along with parang vibes and top local artists. By Times Staff