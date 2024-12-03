Get Summer-Ready with These Five Safe Cosmetic Treatments

Summer months are all about avoiding heat rash, sunburns, bug bites, and cosmetic treatments—as we are often told. Experts advise against cosmetic procedures, particularly skin treatments, in summer, particularly due to increased exposure to the sun. No matter how much sunscreen you use or how carefully you stay in the shade, the risks are still high.

However, despite the recommendations against cosmetic treatments in the summer months, you are not totally restricted from them. Therefore, this article looks at the five cosmetic treatments that doctors say are fine to do during the summer.

Aquagold

If Houston plastic surgeons in your area offer this summer-friendly skin treatment, it involves delivering microdoses of botulinum toxin or hyaluronic acid filler into the skin’s superficial layers with tiny hollow needles. These doses give the skin a radiant, plump, and smooth appearance.

What makes this procedure a quick fix for a summer social event is that it has only a few hours of downtime. Moreover, you do not necessarily need to avoid the sun, although you might want to avoid direct sunlight for two days.

Ultherapy

Ultherapy is a skin-tightening treatment that you can safely do in the summer since it does not break the skin. The procedure involves delivering high-intensity ultrasound energy into the deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production.

This procedure is particularly safe to do in the summer months because there is no downtime or risk of sun exposure. That is mostly because you will not see the results of the procedure until after three to six months.

Microneedling

Microneedling involves using multiple tiny needles to create microscopic injury points in the skin to stimulate collagen production. Many people choose to undergo this procedure to improve the overall texture and tone of their skin during the summer. Since it is not a light- or heat-based treatment where pigment-creating cells and melanocytes are stimulated, the procedure is safe during the summer.

Thus, you are not exposing deeper layers of your skin to UV rays, and there is no risk of hyperpigmentation. Apart from being safe to do in summer, microneedling is effective for all skin tones. Microneedling is particularly popular in summer because it has less downtime than many laser treatments, usually about one to three days.

Clear & Brilliant

The need to get clear and brilliant skin is paramount, but how you go about it matters. Lasers are generally considered not ideal to have during summer, but this procedure is the exception. The procedure falls under the milder end of the laser procedure spectrum with about a day of downtime.

Experts say it is okay to do during the summer, particularly because it does not increase sun sensitivity like most lasers. Furthermore, there is less concern regarding pigmentary issues during healing because the procedure does not significantly injure the epidermis.

Emsculpt Neo

Emsculpt Neo is a non-surgical procedure that provides a good alternative to liposuction; it involves no unwanted swelling. While liposuction is generally safe to do in summer, it comes with swelling that takes two to three months to abate. Since most people would not want to be swollen in public, especially in summer, they opt for Emsculpt Neo.

The procedure does not involve breaking the skin or injuring the epidermis, and the procedure can be done year-round. Furthermore, although you need four sessions to get the best results, they are done in quick succession. That means you get to enjoy your perfect body before the summer is over.

Conclusion

Lasers and light-based treatments typically cause sensitivity to sunlight, which is why expert surgeons do not recommend them as summer procedures. However, the above-mentioned procedures can be easily done in the summer, as they are safe and do not damage the skin during the hot summer months.

If you are looking to have cosmetic surgery in Texas this summer, these five options are safe and have low downtimes.