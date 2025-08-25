GG foundation donates to schools across SVG

DAME SUSAN DOUGAN FOUNDATION DONATES AGAIN

Several students and secondary schools across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have once again benefited from the Dame Susan Dougan Foundation for Girls.

Earlier today, August 25, 2025, at Government House, Governor General (GG) Dame Susan Dougan presented financial assistance, supplies, and other educational resources to twelve (12) students and several secondary schools, as part of the Foundation’s continuing support to young learners.

The Dame Susan Dougan Foundation for Girls was officially launched on September 7, 2023, with the mission of giving young people who have dropped out of the formal school system a second chance at education and training.

Since its inception, the Foundation has assisted students who have gone on to achieve academic success, including one teen mother who, with the Foundation’s help, recently gained seven passes at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

“I am happy to once again assist in the education sector. We have already seen progress since the Foundation began, and we are looking forward to even greater things from all of you,” Dame Susan told the gathering of principals, teachers, and students.

Among the schools receiving support this year were Sandy Bay Secondary, George Stephens Secondary, North Union Secondary, Thomas Saunders Secondary, Bishop’s College Kingstown, Campden Park Secondary, West St. George Secondary, Georgetown Secondary, Dr. JP Eustace Memorial, and the St. Clair Dacon Secondary School.

Her Excellency noted that while the Foundation is still a fledgling initiative, contributions from loyal supporters have made it possible to reach many young people. A $56,000 donation from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as support from Vincentians living in the United Kingdom, has provided funding for facilitators, school resources, and financial assistance.

On Monday, the Foundation also welcomed a contribution from Mr. Vaughn Keir, a Vincentian returning from the United Kingdom (UK), whose support Dame Susan described as “substantial.”

The Governor General praised the tireless work of the Foundation’s team, including secretary Chantel Williams, Ministry of Education liaison Carmie Francis, Alexandra Grant, and Mrs. Nicole McLean, along with several directors in SVG and abroad who continue to send resources.

Explaining the selection process, Her Excellency revealed that principals were asked, with approval from the Ministry of Education, to recommend students in need of support.

Though focused on young females, Dame Susan noted that provisions were also made to support young males in need.

The Governor General reminded students to make the best of the opportunities provided and noted that when “we educate our young people, we are placing our country in good hands”.