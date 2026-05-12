GGGI ramps up SVG green growth collaboration

The Global Green Growth Institute – GGGI recently concluded a mission to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines aimed at strengthening collaboration with key government ministries and agencies to advance national sustainable development priorities.

During the mission, the GGGI team held bilateral meetings with:

1. Hon- Andrew John, Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development, and Informal Settlement Upgrading

2. Hon- Israel Bruce, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Transformation

3. Hon- Conroy Huggins, Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience

4. Mr Recardo Frederick, (Ag), Director of Economic Planning

5. Mrs Janeel Miller-Findlay, Director, Sustainable Development Unit, Min. Economic Planning, Sustainable Development, Industry, Information & Labour

The discussions focused on strategic priorities, institutional alignment, and opportunities for partnership to support resilient infrastructure, sustainable housing, climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and green growth initiatives in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

These engagements form part of GGGI’s ongoing commitment to supporting integrated, cross-sectoral development approaches that strengthen national resilience and promote sustainable economic growth across the Eastern Caribbean.

This initiative is being implemented under GGGI’s “Scaling-Up Resilient, Green, and Affordable Housing in the Eastern Caribbean” project, financed by the Government of Ireland and AFD – Agence Française de Développement.