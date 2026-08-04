Ghana, Jamaica opens new chapter in Caribbean relations

President John Dramani Mahama has embarked on a significant four-day official visit to Jamaica from 2–5 August 2026, reinforcing the enduring historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Jamaica while advancing a broader vision of deeper collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The visit represents an important milestone in strengthening Africa–Caribbean relations through expanded trade, investment, cultural exchange, and South–South cooperation. It also reflects a shared commitment to transforming historical connections into modern economic and strategic partnerships.

Editorial message by Gautam Karve Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization: “The official visit of President John Dramani Mahama to Jamaica represents more than a bilateral diplomatic engagement—it is a powerful symbol of reconnecting two regions united by history, heritage, and shared aspirations.

As Africa continues its economic transformation and the Caribbean seeks deeper partnerships with the African continent, Ghana is uniquely positioned to serve as a gateway for CARICOM’s engagement with Africa. This partnership has the potential to unlock new opportunities in trade, investment, technology, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Diplomacy today must go beyond traditional agreements; it should build lasting bridges between people, businesses, and future generations. Ghana and Jamaica are demonstrating how historical ties can evolve into strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable development and global cooperation.

The World Media Organization welcomes this landmark visit and hopes it inspires stronger collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean, fostering peace, prosperity, innovation, and unity across the Global South.”