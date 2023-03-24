St. Vincent Girls’ High School has won the 2023 National French Spelling Bee Competition.

According to the government Education Media Unit, GHS retained its title, beating out host St. Vincent Grammar School for second place.

The Barrouallie – Central Leeward Secondary School, a newcomer, finished third.

Special awards were also given to the most outstanding French student.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Methodist Church Hall hosted the National French Spelling Bee, Expo, and Fashion Show.