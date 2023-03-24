ADVERT
Friday, March 24

GHS are the winners of the national French Spelling Bee competition

Lee Yan LaSur
Photo - Education Unit

St. Vincent Girls’ High School has won the 2023 National French Spelling Bee Competition.

According to the government Education Media Unit, GHS retained its title, beating out host St. Vincent Grammar School for second place.

The Barrouallie – Central Leeward Secondary School, a newcomer, finished third.

Special awards were also given to the most outstanding French student.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Methodist Church Hall hosted the National French Spelling Bee, Expo, and Fashion Show.

