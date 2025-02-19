GHS implements virtual classes as flea infestations continue

Students attending the GHS at Arnos Vale will attend classes virtually on Thursday, 20th February, as per a release from the Girls High School.

Classes for students were disrupted on Wednesday, 19 February, due to the presence of fleas in a majority of the classrooms, as well as water woes on the compound.

The school, in its release, stated:

“Please note that school will remain closed tomorrow. Classes will be conducted online instead. Online classes will be facilitated on the Google Classroom platform. Students were provided with their login credentials at the beginning of this school year”.

Further instructions regarding the upcoming sports meet will be communicated at a later date, the release stated.

According to a student who spoke with St. Vincent Times, the early dismissal is due to a flea infestation in most of the classrooms.

The situation with the temporary schools on the defunct runway is not new and goes back to April 2024, when both GHS and Thomas Saunders were closed for several days due to an infestation of fleas.

The presence of stray dogs in the vicinity has resulted in a persistent flea infestation affecting both GHS and Thomas Saunders Secondary, culminating in multiple closures over the years.

The situation appears to have left authorities clueless as to a proper fix.

Last month (January), both GHS and TSSS were closed to enable fumigation procedures.