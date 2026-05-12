GHS pays tribute to Gillis Francis on 115th anniversary

St. Vincent Girls’ High School Celebrates 115th Anniversary with Annual Math Competition

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School (GHS) hosted its annual Gillis Francis Mathematics Competition on May 6th, 2026, at the Kingstown Baptist Church (KBC). According to the provided sources, the academic event was organized by the school’s mathematics department to coincide with the institution’s 115th-anniversary celebrations.

The competition is designed to build essential life skills alongside academic prowess. Ashana Jack, Head of the GHS Mathematics Department, emphasized that the event is instrumental in fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and confidence among students. Jack noted that the competition is “much more than numbers on a page,” highlighting its vital role in developing problem-solving abilities that apply well beyond the classroom setting.

The proceedings were deeply tied to the anniversary theme, ‘Honouring our Legacy, Shaping our Future’. Senior Education Officer (SEO) Elspeth Adams stated that student participation in this competition keeps the school’s legacy alive, explaining that “Mathematics is not merely about finding answers, but about the discipline of thought, logical reasoning, and persistence”.

Furthermore, the competition serves as a tribute to its namesake, the late educator Gillis Francis. Adams described Francis as a dedicated teacher, a champion of excellence, and a strong advocate for honesty and independent effort among his students.

Echoing these sentiments, GHS Principal LaToya Deroche-John reflected on the lasting impact Francis had on both his students and colleagues, drawing particular attention to his steadfast emphasis on integrity, hard work, and personal responsibility. Principal Deroche-John concluded by commending the school’s mathematics department for its continued dedication to academic excellence.