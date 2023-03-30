GHS students featured in Queen’s Commonwealth essay contest promo video

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023 promotional video features students from St Vincent Girls’ High School.

To mark the 50th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Youth Programme, Commonwealth Heads of Government declared 2023 a year dedicated to youth-led action for sustainable and inclusive development and called on a renewal and strengthening of our commitment to youth engagement and empowerment. The theme for the Queen’s Commonwealth Competition 2023 is ‘A Youth-Powered Commonwealth’. View the launch video below:

Of the Commonwealth’s population of almost 2.5 billion people, 60% are under the age of 30. This young demographic represents a dynamic ‘youth force for change’, made up of exceptional young people who are increasingly involved in advocacy, decision-making and action.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023 asks entrants to explore the power young people hold within the global community and consider how this power can be harnessed to make a meaningful impact in the world. The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2023 is now open for entries until 30 June 2023. You can enter and submit using the following link.

SENIOR CATEGORY ((born between 1 July 2004 and 30 June 2009) 14-18 years of age)

As Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty The King is opening an international conference on the importance of young people in decision making. Write his speech.

Does age matter?

The 2023 Year of Youth was a moment of significant social change – what was its impact on the world?

Script a dialogue between two people, with contrasting viewpoints, on an issue that divides generations.

​JUNIOR CATEGORY ((born on or after 1 July 2009) under 14 years of age)

In fiction and throughout history, young people have performed numerous acts of heroism. Choose your favourite young hero and write to them about why you admire them.

What is your youthful superpower, and how can it make a positive difference to the world?

You have been stranded on a planet where everyone is 18 or under. Journal your experience.

Why does your voice matter?