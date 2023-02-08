GHS, SVG’s premier girls school, was in a wretched state of disrepair

On Sunday, February 5, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that when an independent consultant assessed the Girls High School (GHS) in 2019, the main area of concern that posed an increased cost was the Grimble Building, the original school building that is over 100 years old.

Gonsalves said he cannot tell whether the assessment in 2019 was done as it should have been done, but one thing he can say is that now that they’re ready to work on the building, it is in shambles compared to when it was assessed in 2019.

Gonsalves said the report from the independent consultant on the current situation shows there are other areas that have deteriorated, but the main one is Grimble Building.

He went on to quote the consultant’s report:

“The building is in an extreme state of decay due to termite infestation, damage to the interior wood floors and wood floor structure, the wood windows and doors, and other wood elements within the building, as well as damage to the building structure due to its age.”

“The building is listed as a historical building by the National Trust because it is the original building that houses the girls’ high school. In my opinion, the building is not an exceptional work of architecture, neither in its architectural language nor its building typology, and can be replaced with a new building, the design of which can replicate a major element of the building’s facade as an icon to its historical legacy. As such, the demolition and rebuilding will constitute a better financial investment for the long term and, in addition, a building whose space outlay will more efficiently meet the current requirements of the school.

Structural Assessment

Termite damage to the roof structure

Termite damage to floor structure

Water damage to the floor structure

Water damage to windows and window frames

Termite damage to windows

Termite damage to doors and door frames

cracking in the beam below the parapet

Cracking in the columns outside classrooms

cracking and spalling in the roof slab.”

Gonsalves said that the school can’t be fixed with the money we have now because the estimate from 2019 is no longer accurate and we can’t ignore the truth.

Gonsalves said he has accepted the recommendation of the consultants for building and replicating the original facade.