Nailah Jack Top CSEC Performer In SVG

The Ministry of Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has released the preliminary results of the May/June 2023 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC).

The St Vincent Girls’ High School was the nation’s top performer, returning a pass rate of 98.84 per cent. Nailah Jack of the St Vincent Girls’ High School and O’Neil Sprott of the St Vincent Grammar School are the top female and male performers respectively in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the CSEC for 2023.

Jack sat 14 subjects and obtained 11 grade ones and 3 grade twos while Sprott sat 13 subjects and obtained 10 grade ones and 3 grade twos.

How many candidates were registered for the 2023 CSEC examinations and how many were school candidates versus private candidates?

According to the release from the Ministry of Education, a total of 2133 candidates were registered for the 2023 CSEC examinations. Out of these, 1486 were school candidates and 647 were private candidates.