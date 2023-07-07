Snail Infestation

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry & Labour is currently investigating the suspected existence of the Giant African Snail (Lissachatina fulica) in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Agriculture has activated a surveillance program while we await confirmation from regional authorities. To this end, the Ministry is urging the general public to cooperate with officers currently conducting investigations up to 10pm daily. All officers will be carrying an official form of identification from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The shell of the Giant African snail has a reddish brown colour with light yellow streaks. Adults may be between 4- 6 inches in length.

They are spread by the movement of soil, vehicles, plants /plant parts. If you suspect that you may have a Giant African Snail in your area or compound, we ask that the following actions be taken:

Actions to be taken:

Report any suspicious sightings to the Ministry of Agriculture immediately by contacting the following numbers for further guidance:

Plant Protection and Quarantine: 4571283 & 4561300

Wallilabou Agricultural station: 456 0310

Dumbarton Agricultural station: 458 5326

New Grounds Agricultural station: 451 1683

Headquarters – Kingstown: 4561410

Avoid direct contact with the snail. Use gloves/plastic bag when handling the snail and place a sample in a sealed container.

Do not crush live snails: Destroy snails by placing in a salt water solution (2 cups of salt to a gallon of water and keep the bucket covered for 48 hours).

Keep surroundings clear and clean of garbage/rubbish.

Snails are not to be consumed.

The Ministry will continue to update the general public and all relevant stakeholders accordingly.